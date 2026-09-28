Health minister reviews vaccine procurement

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired a briefing at the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) on vaccine procurement, reviewing arrangements for the purchase and supply of vaccines and other related matters.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing vaccine procurement process, supply arrangements and measures to ensure the timely availability of vaccines under the national immunization programme.

Officials briefed the federal minister on various aspects of vaccine procurement and supply, including related requirements and arrangements.

The meeting also discussed matters concerning the smooth and timely provision of vaccines to support immunization activities across the country.