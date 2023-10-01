Health minister launches national polio vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday launched the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Addressing the occasion, he said that the second national anti-polio campaign of the year 2023 is being started across the country from October 2.

The minister said that around 43 million children will be vaccinated in the national anti-polio campaign.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that there is no cure for polio and that only the polio vaccine can save children from permanent disability.

He urged parents, civil society, teachers, scholars and religious scholars to play their roles in the eradication of polio.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that eradication of polio is essential for our national honor and respect.

He said at one stage it was not possible to eliminate polio from Afghanistan and Pakistan.”Now we are close to eradicating polio.”

He said, “The fight to eradicate polio cannot be won without the help of parents.”

He appealed to citizens to cooperate with polio volunteers when they were at their doorstep.

The minister said that work is being done under a comprehensive strategy for the eradication of polio

He said that the ministry has appointed top officers in Southern KP to stop the spread of the virus.