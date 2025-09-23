Health Minister Inaugurates PIMS Stem Cell & Skin Bank

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday inaugurated the Stem Cell and Skin Bank at PIMS Hospital, Islamabad, during a seminar titled “From Trauma to Recovery: Elevating Burn Treatment Standards.”

The initiative aims to strengthen burn treatment services in Pakistan by introducing advanced medical facilities and aligning them with international healthcare standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that immediate and quality care for burn patients is the government’s foremost priority, and all available resources will be mobilized to achieve this objective.

He added that burn injuries not only cause physical harm but also leave lasting psychological scars, requiring both urgent care and long-term rehabilitation.

International expertise added weight to the seminar. Dr Nikki Allorto, a South African burn specialist, emphasized that adherence to international protocols and trained staff are the real guarantees of success in burn treatment.

She underlined that without skilled professionals, even advanced facilities cannot produce the desired results. Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq described the Stem Cell and Burn Center as a milestone for the future of healthcare in Pakistan, paving the way for advanced therapies and higher survival rates among burn patients.

Other prominent participants included Prof Dr Tanvir Khaliq, Prof Rana Imran Sikandar, and Prof Dr S.H. Waqar. During the proceedings, Dr Muhammad Rauf Ahmed presented the scientific details of the project.

Syed Mujahid Gilani, Incharge Burn ICU, highlighted the practical challenges faced in burn units such as limited capacity and shortage of resources. The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session and a hands-on workshop at the Burn Center, where young doctors and medical staff were trained in modern techniques of burn care.