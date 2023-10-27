Health minister inaugurates MRI machine at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday inaugurated the MRI machine at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that health sector reform was his top agenda and mission. Without reforms, improvement and development in the health sector was not possible, he added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that he received complaints that the MRI machine at the hospital was out of order for the last four years and patients had to go to private hospitals for MRIs.

“On which I had given a deadline to the administration to make MRI functional by today,” the minister added.

He said that although the machine had become functional, he directed the hospital management to take action against the responsible for the delay.

“There will be no compromise on merit, transparency and reforms.I will ensure the implementation of this agenda,” he added.

He said that all doctors, paramedical staff and management of the hospital had been instructed to maintain good behaviour towards patients, behave with courtesy, work with dedication and passion, and ensure the provision of excellent medical facilities.

He directed the hospital management to initiate a clinical audit system within their hospital to take measures to ensure the quality of service of the hospital.

Dr Nadeem Jan said,” I will not compromise on giving relief to the people.”

He said that Pakistan Nursing Council, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was taking many steps to promote merit and transparency.

The minister said that health should be non-political, adding “We all have to play our key role for the betterment of the country.”

Earlier, Executive Director PIMS Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar was apprised of the initiatives of the hospital management to ensure the provision of the best health services to patients.

He said that an effective management plan is being implemented in the hospital to satisfy patients.