Health facilities being provided to PTI Founder as per law: Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) Founder was a convicted prisoner in corruption cases and was being provided all medical and legal facilities strictly in accordance with the law and prison rules.

Responding to a point raised by Leader of the Opposition, the minister said that the Constitution guaranteed rights to every individual, but the enforcement of those rights was regulated through legal procedures.

He said the former prime minister and PTI Founder had been convicted after a full-fledged open trial lasting over a year in a NAB corruption case and was currently serving his sentence as a confined prisoner, not an under-trial.

He told the House that the former premier had also been convicted in another reference involving the under-valuation of a jewellery set, where assets worth millions of rupees were shown at a much lower price, causing loss to the national exchequer.

The minister said that recently the former prime minister was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for eyes treatment.

He said PIMS was Islamabad’s leading public-sector tertiary hospital and that a medical board had examined the patient, administered the required injection and noted positive progress.

He said that the diagnosis and treatment details had been officially shared through a press briefing by the Executive Director PIMS.

Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the Senate that if any further medical need arose, all facilities would be provided as per the law. He said the federal government fully respected human rights and had never issued any directive to deny medical treatment to any prisoner.

He stressed that any further relief regarding medical care, meetings or prison conditions must be sought through the Islamabad High Court, which was the competent appellate forum in the matter.