Health experts warn of consuming long-frozen meat

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Health experts are raising a red flag over the potential health risks linked to consuming long-frozen meat, warning that improper storage and handling can have serious consequences for public health..

According to experts, meat that is not stored and handled properly can pose serious health risks, including food poisoning and other illnesses.

Experts stress that proper food handling and storage of meat is crucial to prevent contamination and foodborn illnesses, emphasizing the need to store meat at the right temperature, handle it hygienically, and consume it within a safe timeframe to ensure it remains safe to eat.

Dr Waseem a leading health expert said “Consuming long-frozen meat can be hazardous to one’s health as meat that is not stored at the right temperature can become contaminated with bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, leading to a range of health problems.”

He commented that it is crucial to store meat at 0°C (32°F) or below, and consume it within a few days of freezing noting that meat that has been stored for too long or has an off smell or appearance should be discarded immediately.

Certain individuals are more susceptible to foodborn illnesses, and experts warn that these groups should take extra precautions. Another Nutritionist Saima Khan said People with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and young children, are more vulnerable to foodborn illnesses,” and they should avoid eating meat that has been stored for too long or handled improperly.

She said the consequences of consuming contaminated meat can be severe. “Food poisoning can lead to severe symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain,” she stated.

By taking the necessary precautions and following proper food handling and storage guidelines, individuals can minimize the risks associated with consuming meat and protect their health, she commented.