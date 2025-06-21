Health experts advised citizens best methods to properly preserve, consume Eid ul Azha qurbani meat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The ritual of Sunnah Ibrahimi (RA) is performed on Eid al-Adha by Muslims as a prerequisite for Hajj each year, which is considered the greatest sacrifice in Islam.

Health experts have advised that all citizens should adopt proper meat preservation methods and have the know-how to consume fresh meat to keep their health intact, and risks of saving it from heat and loadshedding.

Talking to a private news channel, Associate Professor and Gastroenterologist Dr Abdullah bin Khalid of the Aga Khan University Hospital has recommended that the citizens should consume Eid al-Azha qurbani meat in the form of steaming or boiling, not in processed form.

He said that the use of red meat in processed form is not good for humans adding that World Health Organization (WHO) had already declared the consumption of red meat can cause many harmful effects on humans’ health and quoted American Heart Disease department estimate that only 350 gram of meat per week can be consumed.

He recommended different precautionary measures i.e from cutting of qurbani meat till the process of its cooking such as, 1) the meat should be cleared of all the fats, 2) cook the meat in healthy oils ie olive oil that is extra virgin oil, canola oil or sunflower oil etc, 3) red meat should not be cooked on high flame, or till prolonged time as it it will decrease its nutritive value adding that he said cooking the meat on high flame may be tasty but would be low in nutrition wise, 4) cook meat on low flame will retain its the nutrition value, 5) use meat with salads and chutties

Replying to a question, he said that patients with heart issues, angina, and high cholesterol should use red meat in moderate quantity, adding that we do not advise them not to eat meat anyway. He said moderation is the key to a healthy life.

He also recommended not to use meat in frying form, but in steaming or boiling form, as it can decrease the risk of infection in patients.

He advised the citizen to use qurbani meat in portion servings with salads, warned not to use tikkas with oily paratas, added that cold drinks and desserts are a bad combination to consume simultaneously, especially eating paratta and taking a cold drink is a lethal combination

He recommended using meat on Eid days, but in a moderate amount, adding that processed meat is always bad for health as they are saturated and rely on preservatives that can cause bacterial growth.

Replying to another question, he said the ideal temperature for preserving the meat in the freezer is -18°C or lower and also keep the electricity loadshedding issue in mind also and that people should use meat as soon as possible to avoid its bad impact on health.