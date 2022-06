ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on Friday welcomed the World Bank’s interest in providing assistance regarding safe public transport for women and waste management.

He expressed these views in a meeting with World Bank Country Head Najy Benhassine.

Various public welfare schemes were discussed during the meeting.

The World Bank has sought the cooperation of the government of Pakistan in projects to empower women and improve the waste management system.