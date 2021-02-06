HBL PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ released

By Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP): The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 anthem “Groove Mera” was released on Saturday to the much excitement of the cricket fans across the globe.

‘Groove Mera’, which depicts realities of life under novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has been sung by famous singers Nassebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners and the musical video features Pakistani cricketing icons Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz.

‘Groove Mera’ captures the swing and feel of the movements of the cricketers besides the moments of finesse in every cricket match which captivate the spectators.

In line with the tradition of entertaining HBL PSL fans with a new anthem every season, this year’s anthem represents the life in COVID-19 backdrop with majority of the fans watching from their homes with the cricketers performing on the field.

‘Groove Mera’ celebrates our musical diversity as singers from diverse musical genres get together to produce a musical piece merging folk, pop and hip-hop.

Celebrated singer Naseebo Lal is an industry veteran and cultural icon, whose mastery over regional tradition is acknowledged by fans and music connoisseurs across the country.

Aima Baig is considered the pop symbol of this generation, having voiced some of Pakistan’s biggest hits in the past few years. Alongside these two female music powerhouses, the HBL PSL 6 anthem features hip-hop superstars, Young Stunners, who with their grounded voice and social outlook have gained an unprecedented online following.

The video features six leading cricketers from the six franchises in the tournament including Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi).

Director Commercial PCB Babar Hamid: “The HBL Pakistan Super League 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ is the latest addition to the blockbuster anthems that the league has produced over the years. Each year we have endeavoured to produce top-quality HBL PSL anthems and all our previous anthems have made a big impact and have been received very well by our fans in Pakistan and abroad.

“This year’s anthem has been sung by the legendary Naseebo Lal and features the hugely popular star Aima Baig along with the young sensation Young Stunners. We are confident that the fans will appreciate the anthem and it will make them groove like the anthems of the past did.

“Meanwhile, we are fully focused and as always working around-the-clock with the sole intention of delivering another exciting and world-class edition of the HBL PSL which will once again provide rich entertainment through quality cricket with some of the biggest T20 stars in the world playing their trade at the National Stadium, Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore”, he added.

“The fans in Karachi and Lahore that will be re-entering the stadiums after a year-long gap, will have a lot to look forward to both the on-field action and ‘Groove Mera’ in the stands!”, Babar hoped.

Naseebo Lal, in her impressions, said, “It feels great to be a part of the anthem because I have never done a song like this where I have enjoyed myself so much.”

Aima Baig defined her experience in the following words: “I feel overwhelmed – it’s been an amazing journey and I’m really thankful for the opportunity. The vibe of the anthem is very much street and urban with elements of festival EDM.”

Talha Younis of the Young Stunners said, “I’m honoured to be a part of the HBL PSL 6 anthem and it’s been an excellent experience. This time the HBL PSL has tried something different and out-of-the-box and I am sure people would love it.”