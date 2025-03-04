Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Speakers at an event on Tuesday termed Hazrat Fatima (RA) as a role model for Muslim women all over the world as she has left behind glowing examples to follow.

This was stated at a conference organized by Markazi Imam Hussain Council, which was held here to mark the 1435th death anniversary of Hazrat Fatima, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Chairman of Markazi Imam Hussain Council Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi while presiding over the event said Hazrat Fatima was a distinguished daughter, wife and mother. She was an ideal for others in all aspects of life.

Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, senior member of the Islamic Ideology Council, in his online address said due to the vision of Hazrat Fatima, the Arabs of ancient times who used to bury their daughter alive started sending their daughters to madrasas.

Chairman Lions Club Sibtain Raza Lodhi said Hazrat Fatima set an example with her life based on struggle and devotion.

Representative of the Gilgit-Baltistan Governor, Syed Mubarak Ali Shah said the teachings of Hazrat Fatima had a great impact on his son Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), who became a symbol of determination as he sacrificed his entire family for Islam in the battlefield of Karbala.

Professor Salma Khan said that the teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS) should be included in the educational curriculum.

President of Daira Ehsan Kabria, Bazm-e-Urooj President Naeem Akram Qureshi, and others also spoke on the occasion.