ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Hassan Malik Independent candidate won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-81 Khushab-I by securing 46,983 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Ameer Haider Sangha of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party who bagged 32,293 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 52.80 percent.