Harassing any women Maryam Nawaz’s red line: Mehwish

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Member Provincial Assembly Mehwish Sultan on Saturday said that laws regarding women alignment with constitutional provisions and international commitments.

Talking to APP on the occasion of International Women Day, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has categorically stated, “Harassing any woman is Maryam Nawaz’s red line.”

She said that under the supervision of CM Punjab the women’s representation in politics, judiciary, law enforcement, and public institutions, besides undertaking economic initiatives to promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy for women.