Haque assures Ericson full cooperation towards IT projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday extended his full support to Ericson Pakistan Chairperson Ekow Nelson in projects related to IT and Telecom sector.

During a meeting here the Minister lauded the commitment of “Ericsson” which was one of the few companies working in Pakistan since last six decades.

He highlighted the priorities of Pakistani government to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, driving technology innovation and connectivity plans in under-served areas of Pakistan.

Nelson congratulated the Federal Minister on the 75th anniversary of independence of Pakistan.

He assured his commitments to expand near shore centers in Pakistan and said Ericson would launch a graduate training program in Pakistan which would help support the government in the social sector such as women empowerment and efforts towards launching the 5G technology.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Member International coordinations Ajmal Awan and President Ericsson Pakistan Aamir Ahsan Khan.