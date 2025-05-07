Hanif Abbasi terms Indian aggression clear act of terrorism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said that India’s unprovoked midnight attack targeting civilians including women, children, and mosques was a clear act of terrorism.

Talking to media, outside Parliament House, he strongly condemned India’s so called “operation Sindoor” as an act of cowardice and a blatant violation of international law.

Abbasi praised Pakistan’s defense capabilities and congratulated the Pakistan Air Force on shooting down five Indian warplanes.

He also acknowledged the support of countries like China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, saying that they stood with Pakistan in its time of need.

Abbasi emphasized national unity, saying that when it comes to war, Pakistanis stand together regardless of their regional backgrounds.

He saluted the Jawans at the Line of Control (LOC) and vowed that Pakistan would not spare Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising to take revenge for his actions.

Abbasi claimed that the international community was criticizing India’s actions and that India had refused to investigate the Pahalgam incident as Pakistan offered for independent and transparent investigation.

He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India had increased terrorism and violence against minorities, both domestically and internationally.

Abbasi warned that if India were to stop Pakistan’s water, Pakistan would take action to protect its interests. He urged the Indian people to save their country from destruction, emphasizing that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear power.

The minister said the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, government and people of Pakistan remain united in their determination to defend their country and its sovereignty.