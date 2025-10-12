Hanif Abbasi pays tribute to 23 brave soldiers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has paid glowing tribute to the 23 brave soldiers who laid down their lives in defense of the motherland.

Expressing deep admiration for their courage and sacrifice, the minister said, “We salute the mothers of these 23 martyrs who gave birth to such valiant sons. The sacrifices of our heroes will never go in vain.”

He reiterated that every drop of the martyrs’ blood will be avenged, emphasizing that the nation stands firmly behind its armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

Hanif Abbasi lauded the Pakistan army for eliminating over 200 militants, describing it as a testament to the army’s valor and commitment to safeguarding the country.

“The brave soldiers of our army continue to carry out decisive operations against terrorists. The entire nation pays tribute to their spirit of sacrifice and courage,” the minister said.

Paying special homage to the Field Marshal General Asim Munir, he said, “We once again salute the Field Marshal on behalf of the entire nation. He has written a new chapter of bravery and courage in our history.”

He reaffirmed that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its gallant armed forces, ready to defend every inch of Pakistan’s territory.