Hanif Abbasi orders probe into Tezgam Express incident

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the exact cause of an incident involving the 8-Down Tezgam Express.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, the investigation’s findings will help identify any lapses and ensure measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Railways launched an immediate relief operation following the incident. The Multan Division responded swiftly by dispatching a relief train and trucks to the site.

He said the rescue teams, including Rescue 1122 personnel and railway medical staff, reached the location promptly and are actively engaged in assistance efforts.

He further confirmed that no casualties have been reported. Work is currently underway to restore the affected track at the earliest, aiming to resume normal train operations without delay.