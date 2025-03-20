Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi met with Parish Priest, Father Sarfaraz Simon, Chairman of St. Joseph’s Hospice Westridge on Thursday at his office.

During the meeting, Father Sarfaraz Simon extended heartfelt congratulations to Minister Abbasi on assuming the charge of the Ministry of Railways and expressed his best wishes for his new responsibility.

Minister Abbasi congratulated Father Sarfaraz Simon on his esteemed position and commended his efforts in serving the community through St. Joseph’s Hospice.

The two leaders engaged in a deep discussion on the importance of mutual understanding between Islam and Christianity, emphasizing shared values such as compassion, peace, and respect.

They also discussed the significance of interfaith harmony and agreed that it is essential for building a strong and peaceful society.

Minister Hanif Abbasi and Father Sarfaraz Simon prayed together for the welfare of humanity and the people of Pakistan, seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity among all communities.