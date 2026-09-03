Hanif Abbasi hails security forces for foiling infiltration attempt in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

In a statement, the minister saluted the security forces for their timely and effective action against terrorists and praised their professionalism and courage.

He said the killing of 15 terrorists of the India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij was a clear manifestation of the security forces’ outstanding professional capabilities and operational preparedness.

“Courage, dedication to duty and timely action by our security forces in defending the motherland are a matter of pride for the entire nation,” Abbasi said.

The federal minister said the nefarious designs of externally sponsored terrorists seeking to undermine peace in Pakistan would be foiled on every front.

He said the nation stood firmly behind its brave security forces, adding that the entire nation was united in the fight against terrorism.