Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Friday said that handicrafts play a vital role in supporting a country’s economic development by generating employment opportunities.

Addressing a handicraft exhibition here, she said that the showcased objects represented multiple handicraft fields, such as woodwork, tilework, sculpture, embossing, textile printing, traditional footwear, and textile work, which were prominent in Asian craft.

She said that she is also a painter and wants to promote Kashmir and Palestinian moments through art and craft.

She said that Palestine culture is a miracle by infusing their sentiments and cultural ideas into these traditional handicrafts, and it was the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to preserve Arabic and Kashmiri artwork, which was incomparably valuable compared to many other works of art around the world.