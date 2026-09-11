Hamza Shahbaz visits PIMS, condoles with bereaved families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and expressed condolences with families affected by the tragic fire incident at the hospital.

Talking to the media, Hamza Shahbaz said he had come to offer condolences to the families who lost their children in the incident.

He said no words or sympathy could lessen the grief of parents who had lost their children.

“The grief of the bereaved families cannot be alleviated. This is a deep wound that will take time to heal,” he said.

Hamza Shahbaz said the entire nation was saddened by the tragedy and stood with the affected families in their hour of grief.

“I have come to share their sorrow, offer condolences and pray for the departed souls,” he said.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased children a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give their families patience and strength to bear the loss.

Hamza Shahbaz stressed that every possible effort should be made to ensure that such tragic incidents did not recur in the future.

He prayed for the restoration of happiness in the lives of the bereaved families and peace and comfort for their hearts.