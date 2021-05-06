Hammad continues to lead AML National Coordination Group

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP):Owing to the recent change of portfolios in the Prime Minister’s cabinet, the Cabinet Division Thursday notified that Hammad Azhar, former Federal Minister for Industries and Production and now Federal Minister for Energy would continue to act as the Chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Combating of Financing of Terrorism, (CFT).

A statement issued here Thursday said that under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Pakistan had been making all out endeavours in achieving full compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plan of Action and the standards and safeguards set by FATF and Asian Pacific Group (APG).

Over the years, Pakistan has demonstrated significant progress, more work was required to mainstream FATF/APG safeguards across various sectors of the economy and national and sub national systems.