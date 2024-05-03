Hajj flight operations: Detailed schedule, departure statistics unveiled

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Friday revealed the comprehensive schedule for the Hajj flight operations, offering a detailed insight into the pilgrimage journey set to commence from May 9 and culminate on June 9.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt outlined a meticulously organized plan, delineating the phases of the operation.

For the initial 15 days, all flights are designated to land directly at Madina Airport, affording pilgrims a seamless entry into the sacred journey, he said adding that from May 24 to June 9, a strategic shift will see the majority of flights landing at Jeddah Airport, streamlining the pilgrimage process and ensuring efficient travel arrangements for the influx of pilgrims.

Highlighting the inaugural day’s departure statistics, Umar informed that a total of 11 flights would transport 2,160 pilgrims from various embarkation points across Pakistan. Islamabad will witness the departure of 680 Hajj pilgrims through 3 flights, while Karachi and Lahore will contribute 330 and 670 passengers through two and three boarding flights respectively, for the revered journey, he added.

Umar said Multan would see off 329 pilgrims via two flights, while Sialkot would mark its presence with 151 pilgrims departing for Madina in a single flight.

He also disclosed the commencement dates for flights from Quetta and Sukkur, with the former initiating its operations on May 11 and the latter on May 27, further solidifying the nationwide participation in the Hajj pilgrimage.

He further apprised that more than 68,000 official pilgrims were slated to embark on their journey to Saudi Arabia through a total of 259 Hajj flights, underscoring the scale and significance of the annual pilgrimage.

Umar said the Hajj flight operations would draw to a close on June 9, marking the culmination of a profound spiritual voyage for thousands of pilgrims.

In a subsequent development, he said on June 20, the first flight carrying pilgrims would embark on their return journey, signifying the beginning of the pilgrimage’s conclusion and the pilgrims’ homeward bound trajectory.