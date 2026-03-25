ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): The first Hajj flight from Pakistan will depart on April 18 and the month- long operation will continue until May 21, transporting government-scheme pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2026.

According to the schedule shared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the hajj flights will depart from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Multan starting April 18. Under the official Hajj scheme, a total of 468 flights will carry pilgrims from Pakistan to the Holy Sites.

PIA, AirBlue, Air Sial, and Saudia Airlines will participate in the Hajj operation. Flights will operate from eight cities across Pakistan.

The Ministry confirmed that four flights will depart for Madinah on the opening day.

During the first 15 days of the operation, pilgrims will be flown exclusively to Madinah. A total of 186 flights are planned for the holy city, while 282 flights have been scheduled to Jeddah.

Hajj flights to Jeddah are scheduled to commence on May 4.

Under the official Hajj scheme, 119,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will be transported to Madinah and Makkah. Of these, 67,230 male pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia under the government programme, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Under the government Hajj scheme, 51,846 female pilgrims from Pakistan will travel to the Holy Sites of Madinah and Makkah, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Hajj flights from Pakistan will depart from eight cities. Islamabad will operate 129 flights, Karachi 124, and Lahore 104. Quetta is scheduled for 18 flights, Multan 34, and Sialkot 26. Faisalabad will see 23 flights, while Sukkur will have five, carrying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Refine sequence.

Ministry asked Pilgrims to access their flight schedules through the “Pak Hajj Mobile” application, while detailed information on Hajj flights is also being made available on the Ministry’s official website.