ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China had always extended to Pakistan during testing times.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Adviser briefed the ambassador on enhancement of economic cooperation under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He briefed the ambassador about the fragile economy inherited by the present government, the remarkable economic stability achieved in the pre-COVID-19 period especially in the external sector, the adverse socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fiscal relief initiatives taken by the government during the coronavirus crisis.

The Adviser expressed confidence that Nong Rong’s tenure would further solidify the friendship between the two brotherly countries. He assured his full cooperation during Rong’s diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

According to the statement, they also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

On the occasion, Nong Rong stressed that the China-Pakistan bilateral relationship was an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood.

While discussing progress on CPEC projects, the Ambassador said that collaboration between the peoples and the governments of China and

Pakistan would continue to expand and strengthen for achieving common objectives and guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.