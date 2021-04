ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Chairman of Habib Bank Limited Sultan Ahmed Allana Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of private sector and growing employment opportunities consequent to the government’s business friendly policies.