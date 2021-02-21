LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Sunday that establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib would bring an educational revolution in the region.

Addressing the central ceremony of 100-year celebrations of Sikh Religious festival Saka at Nanakana Sahib,he said the construction work of the university would soon be completed while vice chancellor of the university had already been appointed.

He said that separate departments for Punjabi and Khalisapan would be made in the university, adding that no donation was being taken on the name of University from anyone and all funds would be spent by the Pakistan government for the university.

The minister said that Sikh Founder Leader Baba Guru Nanak had given the message of love and peace to the world.

He said that having pleasant relationship with the minorities was the essential part of Islamic teachings, adding that white colour in the national flag represents minorities.

He said that all minorities in India were facing atrocities by the Indian rulers and the majority, whereas all minorities in Pakistan were given due respect by the society.

He said that Sikh community presented sacrifices of their lives to liberate Sikh Gurdawaras in India, adding that the Sikh community always faced brutality with courageously and determination.

He said that serving the citizens of Nankana Sahib was an honour for him.