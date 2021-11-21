Gurdeep lauds govt for best arrangements on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Gurdeep Singh on Sunday lauded the Pakistan government for best arrangements for the Sikh pilgrims to celebrate 552 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sikh community saluted Prime Minister Imran Khan who opened Kartarpur to facilitate the Sikh community and to perform their religious rituals according to their faith.

The senator said the Sikh community had great love for the country’s soil as it was their motherland. He said Navjot Singh Sidhu had won the hearts of Sikh community by giving his statement in which he called PM Imran Khan as just like his big brother but on the other side the Indian media was highlighting his statement in a negative way.

He said Navjot Singh Sidhu talked about the betterment of the two neighboring countries and he had given message of love for the people of both the sides.