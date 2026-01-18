Gul Plaza fire; rescue operation going on in Karachi, officials express grief as more victims feared

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):A deadly fire at Gul Plaza on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road has claimed at least five lives and left several others injured, with authorities fearing the death toll may rise as rescue teams struggle to reach those still trapped, while Sindh Chief Minister, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other senior officials have expressed condolences and ordered immediate action.

Through media channel talks and messages, officials expressed deep grief over the deadly fire at Gul Plaza on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, sharing their messages of condolence and serious concern for the victims.

Rescue teams are struggling to reach those still trapped inside and authorities, including Sindh Chief Minister, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other government officials, warned that more deaths could be feared and ordered immediate action to contain the situation.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ordered the Sindh Chief Minister to deploy all resources to control the

fire.

Expressing grief over the loss of life and property, he offered condolences to the bereaved families and demanded an immediate probe to prevent future tragedies.

Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed also said the rescue operation is being closely monitored and that all available resources are being provided.

She added that measures are being taken to ensure an adequate water supply at the site and to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.

She added that inspections of older buildings across Karachi are currently underway, while strict fire safety regulations are being implemented in newly constructed structures.

An emergency has been imposed at Civil Hospital, with the Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Mayor keeping a close watch on the situation.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in Gul Plaza, standing with the grieving families. He said fire and rescue teams are at the scene, relief operations are ongoing, and all municipal departments have been directed to provide full support to the victims.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon expressed deep condolences over the tragic fire at Gul Plaza, extending sympathies to the families of the deceased.

He strongly directed all relevant departments to take strict action, coordinate rescue efforts efficiently, and enforce rigorous fire safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The number of injured surpassed 20, while personnel from KMC Rescue, 1122, and Pakistan Navy remained stationed at the scene as the operation entered its extended phase, he added.