Guddu Barrage rehabilitation reaches 75%, Sukkur at 35%

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Rehabilitation of Guddu and Sukkur barrages under the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project has made significant progress, with completion rates of 75% and 35% respectively, reports Wealth Pakistan.

The project includes the replacement of gates, which is expected to enhance operational efficiency for timely water diversion into canals.

This improvement will, in turn, boost irrigation for seasonal crops, thereby increasing yields and strengthening the agricultural economy.

Deputy Director of Sindh Barrages Improvement Project Abdul Fatah Memon told Wealth Pakistan that both barrages are the backbone of the irrigation system in Sindh. Rehabilitation of both barrages, funded by the World Bank, is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

Memon explained that the rehabilitation and modernization of the two barrages primarily aims to strengthen operations and management as an integrated system, focusing on water allocation, sediment management, and maintenance.

Data from Planning and Development Department reveals that significant progress has been made under the project, with 75% completion at the Guddu Barrage and 35% at the Sukkur Barrage.

During the Fiscal Year 2024-25, the project received essential components, including 28 main weir gates, 20 hoisting systems, and six motor trolleys. In total, 37 barrage gates have been replaced, and associated civil repair work has been completed. However, three additional gates at the Guddu Barrage are still under construction.

While the plan is set for completion by the end of the Fiscal Year 2025-26, a coffer dam will be constructed to facilitate the replacement of gates at the Sukkur Barrage. The primary aim of this temporary dam is to conserve water for irrigation purposes during the rehabilitation work. It will hold back river water to create a dry work environment, allowing for construction activities to proceed safely and protecting the area from flooding during the installation or repair of irrigation systems.

During the current fiscal year, 15 gates at the Sukkur Barrage will be replaced, along with the installation of new hoisting systems.

Additionally, 20 more gates will be replaced at the barrage, which will also see upgraded hoisting systems, according to officials from the Planning and Development Department.

Abdul Fatah Memon emphasized that this comprehensive initiative not only aims to enhance the infrastructure but also to improve the overall efficiency of the irrigation system in Sindh.

These two barrages cover a vast irrigated land. The project reflects a commitment to modernizing these structures, ensuring they effectively support the region’s agricultural needs and facilitate the timely diversion of water to canals, he added.

Given that these barrages have been in use for decades, their operational processes have been hindered by the outdated systems. The planned improvements are expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of the irrigation system, added Memon.