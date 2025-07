- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):A guard of honor ceremony was held in honor of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar upon his arrival after taking the oath of his office.

A contingent of the Federal Police presented guard of honor to Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar. A large number of judicial officers, lawyers, and High Court employees were also present on the occasion.