GSV football trials kick off

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Global Soccer Ventures’ (GSV) Next Generation football trials kicked off in the country to promote the game in Pakistan.

GSV next generation soccer trials were being launched in association with the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.



The trials for the search for talented footballers would continue till February 5 in 10 different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.



A total of 20 talented footballers would be selected and sent to Europe for training.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs and Chairman, Kamyab Jawan Program, Usman Dar congratulated GSV on its efforts to revive football in Pakistan.



Karel Freaye, Belgian UEFA licensed coach would also be a part of the trials, to look for talented players whose skills can be further polished and would go on to represent as a professional player in Europe.