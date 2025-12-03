GSMA,FCDO delegation calls on IT & Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):A high-level delegation comprising Ms. Louisa Odell, Innovation and Technology Advisor at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO); Mr. Michael Unwin, Strategic Partnership Lead, Technology & Innovation Unit, FCDO; and Ms. Kimberly Brown, Global Head of Mobile for Humanitarian, GSMA, called on the Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja here Wednesday.

The delegation discussed the critical role of connectivity and mobile ecosystems in disaster resilience, digital inclusion, and sustainable development, said a press release.

The meeting featured the Minister’s perspective on Pakistan’s innovation and startup landscape and key policy initiatives enabling digital growth.

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital Nation Pakistan vision and briefed the delegation on the INSPIRE Semiconductor Program.

She shared that under this initiative, 7,200 young Pakistanis will be trained in advanced semiconductor technologies, supported by the establishment of nine IC Design Labs across university clusters nationwide, to strengthen Pakistan’s hardware and chip-design ecosystem.

The GSMA delegation presented an overview of GSMA Mobile for Development (M4D), its global mandate, and recent initiatives in Pakistan, particularly in mobile internet adoption, digital inclusion, and climate resilience for vulnerable communities through mobile-enabled solutions.

The delegation welcomed Pakistan’s focus on inclusive digital transformation and resilience-driven innovation.

The GSMA and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) representatives expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s startup support mechanisms, particularly BridgeStart and the Pakistan Startup Fund Programme, noting that these initiatives reflect Pakistan’s strong commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship, innovation, and a sustainable digital economy.