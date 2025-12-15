Growing Women launches entrepreneurship & empowerment drive across 28 universities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Growing Women has launched a large-scale initiative to train female students and promote women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship education across 28 universities.

In an interview with APP here on Monday, Romana Ch, CEO and Founder of Growing Women, has said the program is designed to equip young women with essential entrepreneurial skills, leadership training, and financial literacy, enabling them to become economically independent and active contributors to national and global economies.

“Women possess immense potential, but limited access to mentorship and opportunities often restricts their growth. Through Growing Women, we aim to train female students, raise awareness about entrepreneurship, and empower them to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses,” Romana Ch added.

According to her, the initiative includes structured training workshops, mentorship sessions led by experienced professionals, and formal interview engagements to better understand students’ ambitions and challenges. Participants are guided on business planning, startup development, innovation, access to funding, and navigating barriers faced by women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

She added that special emphasis is placed on confidence-building, leadership development, and communication skills to prepare students for competitive local and international markets. The program also encourages students to consider entrepreneurship as a viable alternative to traditional employment.

Female students from participating universities expressed strong appreciation for the initiative, describing it as both informative and inspiring. Many noted that the program helped broaden their understanding of entrepreneurship and strengthened their confidence to pursue independent career paths.

Romana Ch said the response from academic institutions has been overwhelmingly positive, with several universities expressing interest in long-term collaboration. She confirmed that Growing Women plans to expand the initiative to additional universities and international platforms in the future.

The initiative concludes with a call for stronger collaboration among educational institutions, policymakers, and the private sector to support women’s empowerment through education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, highlighting the critical role of women in sustainable economic growth and social development.