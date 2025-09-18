Greece Envoy calls on SAPM on Digital Media Fahd Haroon

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):H.E. Mrs. Eleni Porichi, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) to Pakistan, called on Mr. Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media at his office earlier today.

According to Press Release,both sides exchanged views on the evolving landscape of digital platforms and the growing challenges and opportunities in the realm of digital media.

Key topics of discussion included combating fake news and disinformation, ensuring online safety and addressing the misuse of digital platforms for illegal activities, along with other matters of mutual interest.