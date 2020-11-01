ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday exposed opposition parties’ nexus with anti-Pakistan lobby advancing India’s ‘Greater Game Plan’ to destabilize the country for personal gains.

“They (opposition) have been meeting with the anti-Pakistan lobbyists, comprising Israelis and Indians, under their Greater Game Plan on a two-point agenda. Opposition wants National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect their ill-gotten money, while external powers want to destabilize Pakistan through different tactics,” he said while addressing a news conference.

Murad Saeed also played video statements of opposition parties’ leadership and Indian establishment officials on screens of Pakistan Information Department, proving their nexus under the ‘Greater Game Plan’.

“Have you met the Indian lobbyists,” the minister repeated the question he put before the opposition parties in his last Sunday’s news conference.

He said he did not receive answer of this question and the reply was still awaited.

Explaining the two-point agenda under the ‘Greater Game Plan’, he asserted that the opposition parties had agreed with the Indo-Israel establishments to target Pakistan’s judicial and security institutions in exchange of projecting Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s absconding leader Nawaz Sharif as a ‘champion of democracy’ in the country, besides protecting their financial corruption.

Murad Saeed said he had exposed the opposition’s sinister designs prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s public meeting in Balochistan and “You have seen that their leadership have advanced the same agenda by raising the slogan of ‘Independent Balochistan’ there.”

He said the PDM’s public meeting in Balochistan raised a few questions including whether the slogan was a persuasion of the greater game plan and why did the PDM leadership not deny the demand.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the people of Pakistan were expecting that the PDM leadership would mention India’s subversive activities in Balochistan from where spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was caught red-handed by the security forces.

But unfortunately, they resorted to anti-state agenda and again made controversial statements as per their two-point agreement with the international conspirators to damage the national interest, he added.

The minister said it was regrettable that the opposition parties gave preference to their personal interests over the national ones.

“Insha Allah, these enemies and elements will face defeat and Pakistan will emerge victorious against them,” he remarked.

The minister said Pakistan’s security forces had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror and purged the country of terrorists.

“The peace, we achieved today, is due to the sacrifices of our valiant armed forces,” he added.

He said the opposition was making all-out efforts to spoil the government’s achievements it made on several fronts including economic, security and coronavirus pandemic.

Murad Saeed said the spread of the virus had successfully been contained due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for which the entire world appreciated Pakistan’s anti-COVID response.

Commenting on the controversial remarks of PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq on the release of the Indian pilot, he said the decision was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a goodwill gesture, which elevated Pakistan’s image as a peace-loving country among the comity of nations.

On February 27, he said, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) made India bite the dust when our pilots shot down their two fighter jets and a pilot intruding into Pakistan’s airspace.

Murad Saeed said the entire nation felt the pride of the PAF’s dominance over the archrival India and celebrated the historic moment with jubilance.

He said the Indian media was baffled by the PAF’s response and started urging its citizens to delete the videos of pilot Abhinandan’s arrest and statement, in which he admired Pakistan’s security forces’ professionalism, from mobile phones.

“The entire episode is imprinted on minds of Indian nation and erasing of the videos will not help to distort the history,” he noted.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an international leader after he effectively projected the plight of Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine, and led the Ummah in raising voice against the Islamophobia.

He said the prime minister had internationalised the Kashmir issue which was reflected from the fact that it [Kashmir issue] came under discussion in the United Nations thrice a year, which was put on the backburner by the previous governments.

The prime minister, he said, also highlighted the sufferings of Palestinians courageously, following which India and Israel expedited the work on the anti-Pakistan agenda under the Great Game Plan.

On the contrary, he said the PML-N leadership deliberately put the Kashmir issue in the cold storage for personal gains in their business.

He also posed multiple questions to the PML-N leadership over their own and the state’s relations with India during the last tenure.

Recalling a statement of the former Pakistani ambassador to India about Nawaz Sharif, the minister said would he like to tell the nation that why the visas were issued Indian nationals for his own business purposes.

Has the PML-N any answer of the statement made by a former spokesperson of the Foreign Office, who said that Nawaz Sharif had barred the FO from commenting against India and its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav?, he asked.

Besides, the PML-N leadership should explain why they kept mum over the Kulbhushan issue? and what was the fear that hindered them from pursuing the case in the International Court of Justice?

The minister also asked about the fear that stopped Nawaz Sharif from meeting with the Hurriyat leaders during his visit to India for attending Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

He questioned why Nawaz Sharif negated the two-nation ideology in past being the prime minister.