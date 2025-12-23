Grassroots ideas reshaping Pakistan’s climate future

- Advertisement -

By Andleeb Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Climate change has become part of everyday life in Pakistan, and alongside national policies, communities are taking meaningful action on the ground. From rural madrassas and farms to city streets and university spaces, locally driven solutions are creating visible change. Together, these initiatives are turning grassroots innovation into a growing force for Pakistan’s climate resilience.

In rural Sindh, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a new environmental ethic is emerging inside madrassas. Teachers are blending Islamic teachings with climate stewardship, encouraging students to plant micro-forests as acts of ‘sadqa-e-jariyah’. Some madrassas have also shifted to solar power, reducing energy costs while modelling sustainable practices for surrounding communities.

In South Punjab and Balochistan, farmers are replacing barbed wire with living fences—dense rows of native shrubs that mark boundaries while enriching soil and restoring biodiversity. These natural fences help reduce soil erosion, create habitats for birds and insects, and offer a green alternative to expensive imported metal fencing.

Urban communities are also finding innovative solutions. Street vendors in Karachi, Lahore, and Gilgit are adopting solar-powered carts to escape the high cost and pollution of generators. Small solar panels now power lights, fans, and charging units, allowing hawkers to work more safely at night and increase their earnings. This small shift within the informal economy is contributing to reduced emissions in crowded urban areas.

Some Karachi minibus drivers, driven by necessity, are retrofitting older vehicles with hybrid LPG–solar systems. Meanwhile, in climate-vulnerable regions such as Tharparkar, Makran, and Astore, village elders are preserving native seeds that can withstand drought and pests. These ancestral seed banks are becoming lifelines for small farmers and a safeguard against the loss of climate-resilient crops.

Founder and CEO of the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF), Tawseef Khan, talking to APP, said youth-led initiatives are emerging as a key force in building climate resilience by combining innovation, energy, and community engagement to address urgent environmental challenges. He noted that young people, deeply rooted in their communities, are well placed to mobilise local support, understand cultural contexts, and introduce practical solutions.

PCF has trained 550 climate fellows through its Climate Action Fellowship, creating a nationwide network of community leaders and engaging over 4,500 volunteers and ambassadors. In 2024 alone, the foundation planted more than 56,000 trees across 20 districts, conducted seed ball initiatives and cleanup drives, and established olive and cherry orchards to promote sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, and long-term income for rural and mountain communities.

The foundation has also introduced digital innovation through the Progressive Climate Bot, Pakistan’s first youth-led environmental chatbot, providing communities with accessible climate information. Through youth summits and workshops on disaster resilience, water management, and mental health, PCF has connected government institutions, academia, civil society, and local communities to support systemic change.

Khan emphasised that with proper policy support, funding, and institutional partnerships, youth-led models like PCF’s can be scaled nationwide. With 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population under the age of 30, he said, empowering young people is essential for strengthening climate resilience, increasing their role in policymaking, and building a climate-aware generation.

After repeated floods, young masons in rural Sindh and South Punjab are producing low-cost bricks using flood mud, straw, and recycled plastic. These eco-bricks reduce waste and provide families with safer, climate-resilient housing.

In major cities, youth groups in Lahore and Islamabad are mapping “micro-canopies”—clusters of roadside trees that provide relief from extreme heat.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement & Financial Assistance (UAFA), Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, told APP that grassroots climate initiatives in Pakistan—ranging from eco-bricks and honey forests to urban composting and shade mapping—are among the most practical and impactful approaches to building climate resilience. He said their strength lies in local ownership, low cost, and the immediate visibility of results.

He added that women and youth are the key drivers of these transformations. Women contribute continuity, trust, and social organisation essential for long-term sustainability, while youth bring digital skills, creativity, and the energy needed to mobilise communities and map climate vulnerabilities. Together, they are responding to environmental risks while strengthening social cohesion and creating new micro-livelihood opportunities.

Dr. Kumbhar stressed that scaling these solutions nationwide requires structured policy support, including micro-grants, municipal partnerships, technical training, and recognition platforms for women- and youth-led initiatives. If integrated into district climate resilience plans and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said, these grassroots efforts can grow from local successes into a national climate movement.