MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 28 (APP):United Kingdom-based Kashmiris illustrious rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) has begun brisk preparations to observe the nation-wide Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir State in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of motherland from long Indian unlawful and forced rule.

This was disclosed by the Chairman Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikander Khan, currently on visit to Pakistan and AJK, while chairing meeting of the AJK Chapter of his organization, held here on Thursday to ink the integrated program to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in AJK – simultaneously with the observance of the national event by his organization in the United Kingdom to renew the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of the motherland from long Indian manacles.

President Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council AJK Chapter Syed Shabbir Ahmed apprised the GPKSC Supremo of the preparations vis-à-vis hosting of a grand event to observe the Kashmir Solidarity day on February 05 in Mirpur, besides identical ceremonies to observe the day in other parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, with the coordination of other social, political and public representative groups. The meeting finalized the venue and guests.

The GPKSC leaders told the meeting that since their organization have planned to host major ceremony in Mirpur to mark the day, various Kashmiri leaders including the Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Mili Forum Mohammad Aslam Malik and founder Chairman ‘Kashmir Bachao Tehreek’ Bashir Ahmed Shagoo and various other Kashmiri leaders have principally agreed to join and support the scheduled Kashmir Solidarity Day program being organized by GPKSC on Friday – 5th of February (next month).

The GPKSC leaders also discussed and expressed grave concern over the ongoing human rights violations and atrocities committed upon the innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), which they added, has been turned into largest prison on the planet by fascist Modi-led India and its occupational forces.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan urged upon the United Nations and International community to immediately intervene to get ended the human rights abuses and planned massacre of innocent people in IIOJK where people of launched the struggle for freedom of the homeland from Indian colonial rule, he underlined.

The GPKSC AJK Chapter’s President Syed Shabbir Ahmed, while speaking on this occasion, demanded of the world community to practically move for getting lockdown lifted in the curfew-clamped Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir – which had been imposed since the abrogation of special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state scrapping article 370 & 35A of her own constitution of 5th August 2019 by the hard-liner Narendra Modi’s BJP rule.