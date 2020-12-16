Govt's topmost priority is to provide quality health services to people: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the incumbent government’s topmost priority was to provide quality health services to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Jinnah Hospital was providing best services to the COVID-19 patients.

She termed the doctors and paramedical staff real hero of the nation.

She said the opposition parties had endangered lives of the poor people and the government could not leave them at the mercy of their alliance.

People had rejected the opposition’s public gatherings and protests, she added.