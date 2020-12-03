ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that around two million families would benefit from the government’s new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy aimed at extending financial support to special persons.

As the world observed annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities on the day, the prime minister said on Twitter, that under the new program, the special persons would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000.

Two million families will benefit under the new "Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for

Special Persons". They will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000.

This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2020

“This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world,” he remarked.

According to the United Nations, out of seven billion world population, more than one billion people, or approximately 15 per cent of the total population, live with some form of disability with 80 per cent living in developing countries.

The International Day of Disabled Persons aims at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.