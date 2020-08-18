Govt’s achievements acknowledged internationally: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Shipping Ali Zaidi Tuesday said despite of numerous challenges amid bad economic scenario, the PTI government has successfully made achievements during short span of two years which were appreciated and acknowledged even by international organizations.

He said that irrespective of the outcome of individuals’ opinion polls, the government always believed in the ‘election polls’.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister expressed that work was commenced on long abandoned mega projects such as Diamer Bhasha Dam, Karachi Development Plan, Kahuta Hydro Project, Lahore Ravi project and Rawalpindi Islamabad Circular project connected with New Islamabad Airport besides successful negotiation with IPPs.

On economic front, he said the government realized drastic reduction in current account deficit from $30 billion to $3 billion, granted major incentive to construction industry, resolved remittance issue and ensured foreign reserves up to 19 billion. Due to these measures, all the indicators of the national economy are favorable even today after COVID situation, he added.

The Federal Minister also told that introducing the education and judicial reforms, issuance of Health Cards, across the board accountability, providing shelter homes to homeless people and initiating Clean and Green Pakistan Programme are the most successful programmes which have been initiated in short period of two years. Moreover, our firm and bold stand on Kashmir and Pulwama issue was internationally commended and endorsed, he added.