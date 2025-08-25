Govt working on priority to resolve problems of industries: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the government was working on a priority basis to increase industrial production and find sustainable solutions to the problems faced by industries. He was chairing an important meeting on National Industrial Policy. He said industry played a central role in national exports, adding, “Our top priority is to develop an export-oriented economy through the development of industries and by equipping domestic manufacturing units with world-class manpower and modern technology.” He directed concerned officials to consult all stakeholders about the National Industrial Policy. The meeting was briefed on the proposals regarding the industrial policy. Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal, representatives of the country’s leading chambers of commerce and industry and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.