Govt will strive to meet expectations of public representatives: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that his government would make its utmost efforts to meet the expectations of public representatives within the given short time.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here.

The Senate chairman congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office.

Prime Minister Kakar thanked Sadiq Sanjrani, who expressed the hope that the caretaker government would not only assist in holding fair elections as per public expectations but also accelerate the course of economic development.

Senator Danesh Kumar also attended the meeting.

