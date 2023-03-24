Govt will not bow down to Imran’s stubbornness: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that the collation government would not bow down to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s stubborn attitude.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI chairman was continuously challenging the writ of the state, adding Imran had spread chaos in the country for the last eleven months.

The minister advised the PTI chief to correct his attitude as he had disregarded the political traditions of the country.

“If he [Imran] considers himself a politician, then try to solve the political crisis by sitting with the political forces,” he added.

He further advised that Imran Khan should face his cases and appear before the courts without creating chaos, as the politicians had done in the past.

He reminded that it was on the record that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was politically victimized, but despite facing this ‘political storm’, the PML (N) did not try to cause political instability in the country.