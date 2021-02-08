ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday said the government wanted to stop horsetrading and corruption through holding open balloting in forthcoming senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making efforts to stop corruption mandi which always established during the senate elections.

The minister said the opposition parties were opposing the amendment bill in that regard its meant that they wants to do horsetrading during the up-coming senate election.

He said no one was become the beneficiary through open balloting except the country and its parliament.

Is it was essential to take in confidence the opposition before eradicating corruption, he questioned?

Farogh Naseem said the present government had always respected the courts verdicts and would not violate their decisions in future also.

Replying to a question, he said the national institutions were working as independently and the government had nothing with their official maters.

He said there were lot of electoral issues in the county which would be resoled one by one.