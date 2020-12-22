CHICHAWATNI, Dec 22 (APP):-:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday the PTI government was utilizing all available resources for the progress of local industry, due to which, the textile and auto industries were functioning smoothly to their capacity.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen led by former president of SCCI (Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Sheikh Muhammad Faisal Akraam here at Circuit House. The delegation comprised former presidents Rana Wasim Akhtar and Sheikh Azmat, Saleem, Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, Khurram Butt and Mian Khalid Kamyana. Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chathha was also present.

He urged the industrialists and traders to share their profit with workers under a social responsibility.

Ch Sarwar gave nod to provide more land for second small industrial state established over 100 acres in Sahiwal. He said the government would help industrialists and traders in the promotion of their businesses so that the wheel of industry would continue to move, which would ultimately help alleviate poverty from the society.

The Governor said the Sahiwal dual carriageway linking motorway would be got constructed from the funds of federal government which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 billion. He assured the traders to resolve their tax related problems.