Govt-universities collaboration to strengthen maritime education nationwide: Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing marine education and fostering a maritime-oriented mindset, particularly among coastal communities in Pakistan.

This was discussed during a meeting with Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, Rector of Bahria University, who called on the Minister at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the vital role of Bahria University in strengthening Pakistan’s maritime sector through academic collaboration and technical support. He expressed his intent to benefit from the institution’s expertise in marine sciences and maritime education to build awareness and capacity at the grassroots level.

“Our goal is to promote inclusive development by enabling access to quality education for youth from over 70 coastal and fishing communities, especially in Sindh and Balochistan,” said the Minister. “This is essential for cultivating a skilled maritime workforce that will serve as a foundation for Pakistan’s blue economy.”

In line with this vision, the Minister announced the launch of the Maritime Educational Endowment Fund (MEEF), a new initiative aimed at providing scholarships to deserving and talented students from coastal regions. The fund is designed to remove financial barriers and empower the next generation of maritime professionals.

He noted that the creation of the MEEF is based on recommendations by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs and reflects the government’s broader commitment to education-driven empowerment in marginalized coastal areas.

“The Maritime Educational Endowment Fund underscores our dedication to sustainable human capital development,” he stated. “By investing in coastal youth today, we are laying the foundation for a resilient and prosperous maritime sector tomorrow.”

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the university’s support. He assured the Minister that Bahria University stands ready to extend full academic and technical assistance in implementing this vision, including curriculum development, training programs, and joint research.

The Minister expected that this collaboration will create long-term educational and economic opportunities for coastal communities while bolstering Pakistan’s maritime future through innovation, inclusion, and education.