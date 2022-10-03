Govt, UN to launch joint flash appeal for Pakistan’s flood affectees on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): On the basis of an updated on-ground needs assessment of the floods situation in the country, an up-scaled Flash Appeal is being jointly launched by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday in Geneva.

The revised 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan would be shared at the event.

Ministerial level participation from the government of Pakistan will include Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, attending the event in person in Geneva, and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar participating virtually from Islamabad.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will represent the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The meeting will be attended by the United States Member States as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.

The Floods Response Plan has been prepared in close coordination between the government of Pakistan and the United Nations, and focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods. It complements the government’s overall response to the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan.