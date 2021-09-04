Govt trying to change corrupt system through judicious use of public money: State Minister

FAISALABAD, Sep 04 (APP):State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PTI government is trying to change the corrupt and anti-people system through digitalization and judicious use of the public money.

He was addressing a public meeting during inauguration of a carpeted road in American Colony Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Saturday night.

He said that Pakistan was facing multifaceted crises when PTI came into power. The previous rulers looted and plundered national wealth with great impunity and the mafias had grasped every sphere of life.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country of the world. For this purpose, he was striving hard to change the corrupt and anti-people system though digitization and judicious use of public money but some myopic people were creating hurdles in this way as these elements don’t want to change old corrupt system in the country.

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that coronavirus had badly affected the global economy but due to the policies of PTI government, economic activities in Pakistan flourished and its exports gained momentum as the Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted smart lockdown policy during the pandemic.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also launched various public welfare schemes including Kamyab Jawan Programme and Naya Housing Programme so that the youth could start their own business by getting collateral free loans from Rs.500,000 to Rs.2 million and the shelter less people could build their own houses instead of staying in rented premises.

He said that due to inflation at global level, Pakistan also affected with it. However, the government had chalked out a comprehensive plan to drag out low income people up from poverty line and in this connection interest free loans would also be provided to 3 million families.

Farrukh Habib said that government had also doled out billions of rupees in agriculture sector due to which financial constraints of the farmers were reduced and this year the peasants got in-time and full price of their commodities especially wheat and sugarcane.

He said that PTI government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also working on food security. For the first time in the history, trees of olive and palm were being planted at a large scale so that import of olive oil and palm oil could be contained.

The government had also planned to increase production of pulses so that huge foreign exchange could be saved from import of these commodities.

He said that Pakistan was facing acute shortage of electricity but now the government had started work on construction 10 dams which will not only help in irrigating maximum arid land but also produce cheap electricity in the country.

He said that health facility was a basic right of the masses. Therefore, PTI government had launched Health Card scheme which will help the card holder and his family to get best medical facilities up to Rs.1 million per annum.

Distribution of health cards had been accelerated and the entire population of Punjab will start availing this facility up to December 2021, he added.

Earlier, the state minister also inaugurated a newly constructed carpeted road in American Colony while a large number of area people including MPA Shakeel Shahid were also present on the occasion.