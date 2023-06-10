Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax collection instead imposing new taxation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the government has initiated measures to widen the tax net and stem leakages in tax collection instead of imposing new taxation in the budget.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government has enhanced Balochistan’s share in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The government has formulated a special development programme for 20 underprivileged districts in the budget 2023-24, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PSDP has mainly been aligned with the development framework of five Es ie exports, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas to regain the momentum of economic growth.

He said the 60 percent share of the total PSDP has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and 40 percent for the financing of new schemes commenced in the 2023-24 budget.

In view of the economic condition, the government has fixed realistic targets besides formulating long terms policies to bring economic stability in the country, he added.