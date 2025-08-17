Govt to use all resources for tree plantation campaign: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan was committed to the new tree plantation campaign by utilizing all available means and natural solutions in order to increase the proportion of forests and soil fertility under its Green Pakistan Programme.

In a message on the occasion of Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, he said, “Let us unite in this national tree plantation campaign and make it a success in a systematic manner so that a green, healthy, clean and prosperous Pakistan can be our destiny and that of our future generations.”

“On the launch of the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign in Pakistan, I urge all my dear countrymen to develop a sense of responsibility to fulfil this important national, environmental and climate duty,” he remarked.

“Let the federal and provincial governments, social and religious leaders and citizens of all ages from different classes and walks of life renew their commitment to plant trees because the tree plantation campaign is not just a symbolic act, but it is a national duty to create a healthy and natural environment for future generations and prevent the disasters of climate change,” he added.

The prime minister said the government was observing the monsoon tree plantation campaign under different themes this year to highlight the importance of tree plantation and the role of different segments of society.

“The campaign needs the involvement of women, youth and various institutions in tree plantation and climate change prevention activities. It will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who were martyred during different rescue operations,” he noted.

He said, “Plantation, with its positive impact on human life, plays a key role in the conservation and growth of our beloved country’s invaluable natural resources, flora and fauna.”

“Increasing the proportion of plantation is essential to prevent the harmful effects of climate change. Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by climate change in the world,” he observed.

He reminded that the recent monsoon season’s exceptional rainfall and the destruction caused by flash floods and the loss of life and property had once again shown that climate change mitigation measures were crucial for Pakistan.

“The proportion of forests in Pakistan is five percent, which is insufficient for the environmental protection of any country. With the joint and united efforts of all citizens and classes, the proportion of forests can be significantly increased, and Pakistan can cope with environmental challenges and difficulties,” he stressed.

He said in the current national plantation campaign, 41 million new saplings will be planted across the length and breadth of Pakistan during the three months, from August to October.